Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,037 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Innoviva worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviva by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,793. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $992.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.