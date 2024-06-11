Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 892,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,487. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

