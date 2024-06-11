Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,098 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,406 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $218.90. 815,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

