Qtum (QTUM) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $313.13 million and $36.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00004423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.41 or 0.05191744 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00046691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,188,010 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

