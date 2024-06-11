Putnam Investments LLC Sells 22,415 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $354,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 142,789 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $844.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $516.00 and a twelve month high of $850.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

