Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Director Buys $10,911.25 in Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $10,911.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,444.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Pollack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

