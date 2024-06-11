ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.12

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 18775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.