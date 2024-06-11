ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.34. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1,217,734 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

