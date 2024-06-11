Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,722 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.34% of Primerica worth $96,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Primerica by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,234 shares of company stock worth $764,731 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $225.40. 162,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,995. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.