Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 4.3%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.35. 71,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 757,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $877.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $5,250,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $3,200,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

