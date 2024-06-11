Poollotto.finance (PLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.37 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $115,014.81 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poollotto.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poollotto.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poollotto.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poollotto.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poollotto.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.