Piper Sandler Downgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.