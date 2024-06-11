Piper Sandler Companies’ (PIPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.77. 4,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,376. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.