Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Acquired by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHAT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 284,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $645.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

