PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

