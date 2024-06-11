PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GHY remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,856. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.