PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GHY remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,856. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

