Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. 169,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,915. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

