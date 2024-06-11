Pennant Investors LP Makes New Investment in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 69.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 50.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AlloVir by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 32,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

AlloVir Company Profile

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.