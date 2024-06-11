PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,972,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,552. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PayPal by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 143,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

