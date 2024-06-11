Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.45 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $135.84 million and $5.45 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 135,769,151 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.