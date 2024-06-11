Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 6.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tami Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gal Krubiner acquired 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 523,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tami Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $438,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,265,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $188,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

