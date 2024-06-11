Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 527,214 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 527,214 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

