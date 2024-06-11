Oppenheimer Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $500.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $427.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $433.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

