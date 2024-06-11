One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

