Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 165.8% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.4% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 103,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.