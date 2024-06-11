Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $143.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

