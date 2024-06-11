NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41. NextEra Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-$3.70 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

