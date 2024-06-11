Needham & Company LLC Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $17.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SCOR opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. Equities research analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 30.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

