Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $55,145,791. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $5.74 on Tuesday, reaching $1,007.47. 98,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,079. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,016.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $949.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

