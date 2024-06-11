Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 227.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $860.17. 2,231,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $882.14. The company has a market cap of $817.51 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,294 shares of company stock valued at $397,122,216. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

