Nebula Research & Development LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after buying an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 5,550,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,358,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

