National Bankshares Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$21.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.08.
Transcontinental Trading Up 1.7 %
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
