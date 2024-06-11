Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Position Raised by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 211,506 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,833,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

