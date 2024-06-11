Moonbeam Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $235.08 million and $6.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00046691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,719,425 coins and its circulating supply is 869,481,916 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

