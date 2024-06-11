Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $237.98 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,682,597 coins and its circulating supply is 866,538,064 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

