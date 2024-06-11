MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Head-To-Head Analysis

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group 18.63% 39.42% 13.70% Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Allurion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $321.48 million 3.21 $58.23 million $0.44 15.89 Allurion Technologies $53.47 million 1.02 -$80.61 million ($3.79) -0.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and Allurion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.25%. Allurion Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Allurion Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company's products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

