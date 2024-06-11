MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.20. 19,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 80,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.
About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
