MGO One Seven LLC Sells 8,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.62. 6,424,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

