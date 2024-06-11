MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

