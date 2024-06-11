MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $87.96. 228,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

