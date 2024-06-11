MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,194. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

