MGO One Seven LLC Buys 38,351 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1,601.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.61. 54,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,642. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

