MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 617,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,008. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

