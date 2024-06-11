MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 179,283 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,283 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. 1,950,601 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

