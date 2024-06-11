Marlowe plc (MRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 155 on July 5th

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 610.65 ($7.78) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.66). The firm has a market cap of £591.48 million, a PE ratio of -4,083.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 532.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.17) to GBX 710 ($9.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
In other news, insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 3,422,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($23,885,130.93). 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
