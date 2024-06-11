Maiar DEX Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $262,735.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,294.87 or 0.99982048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00088624 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000448 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $279,658.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

