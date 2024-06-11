Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. 128,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 891,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

