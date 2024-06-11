Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71. 3,069,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 31,109,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

