Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $216.92. 580,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,310. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

