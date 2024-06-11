Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. owned 0.07% of Loews worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Loews by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 77.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 240,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,063. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

